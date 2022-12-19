Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

