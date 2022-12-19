Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $702,000 Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $175.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

