Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $778,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CCI opened at $134.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

