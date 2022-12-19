Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.31.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

