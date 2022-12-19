Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,886 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $51.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

