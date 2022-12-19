Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

