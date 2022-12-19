Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

