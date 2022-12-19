Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

