Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after acquiring an additional 276,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $137.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.