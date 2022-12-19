Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $240.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.16. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $252.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

