Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 307,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Amundi grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $50.68 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.