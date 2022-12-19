Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,038.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $175.02 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

