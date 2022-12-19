Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Shares of INTU opened at $384.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $658.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

