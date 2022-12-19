Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

