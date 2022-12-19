Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.83.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CB opened at $211.68 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

