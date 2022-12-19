Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $298.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.58. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.15.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

