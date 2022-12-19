Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

