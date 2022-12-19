Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,447 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 280.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 18.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Insulet by 38.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Insulet by 2.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $298.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.58. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,245.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.15.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

