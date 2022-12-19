Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

