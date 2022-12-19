Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,430 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $84,835,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $241.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

