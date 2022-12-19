Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.