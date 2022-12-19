Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,874,000 after acquiring an additional 334,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

