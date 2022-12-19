Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $146.30 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

