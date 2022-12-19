Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,268 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

