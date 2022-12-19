Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 438 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock opened at $249.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $242.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

