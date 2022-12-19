Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 516 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth $993,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 114,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.17 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

