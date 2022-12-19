Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,979 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

