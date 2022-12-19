Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 782 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $554,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $316.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.09 and its 200 day moving average is $258.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

