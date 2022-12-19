General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in General Mills by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $86.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

