Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.