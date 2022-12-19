Givaudan SA Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Givaudan in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Givaudan’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,146.67.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. Givaudan has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $105.80.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

