GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,280,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,580. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
GOCO stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $316.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $63.60.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
