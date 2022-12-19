GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoHealth news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb purchased 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 2,717,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,766,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,299.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,280,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,580. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $316.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.