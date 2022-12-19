Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Down 8.9% in November

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $876.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

