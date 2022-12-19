GXO Logistics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

