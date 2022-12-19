Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 185,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $25,267,000. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 130,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

