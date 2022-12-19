HC Wainwright Comments on RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RCI Hospitality in a report released on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $93.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

