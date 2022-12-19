HC Wainwright Weighs in on OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,750. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

