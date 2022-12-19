HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,869,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 475,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 156,280 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

