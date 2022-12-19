Head-To-Head Comparison: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspyra and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Samsara has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.94%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Aspyra.

This table compares Aspyra and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Samsara $428.35 million 15.47 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -12.05

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65%

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

