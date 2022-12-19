Head to Head Contrast: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) versus Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.85 -$7.32 million ($0.51) -1.58 Fisker $110,000.00 19,508.55 -$471.34 million ($1.73) -3.98

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vicinity Motor and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 7 6 0 2.46

Fisker has a consensus target price of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 116.91%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -100.71% -49.26% -30.09% Fisker -669,901.25% -75.88% -34.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

