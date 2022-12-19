Head-To-Head Review: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) vs. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 15.70% 1.96% 0.28% NextPlat -105.42% -57.27% -51.22%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.35 -$107.08 million $1.35 2.89 NextPlat $7.74 million 1.71 -$8.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Consolidated Communications and NextPlat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consolidated Communications and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than NextPlat.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats NextPlat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

