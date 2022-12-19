Head-To-Head Survey: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) versus Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI)

Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Rating) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Industries and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs $488.10 million 1.49 $33.37 million $0.85 31.45

Profitability

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

This table compares Williams Industries and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A Proto Labs 4.74% 2.86% 2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Williams Industries and Proto Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Proto Labs 1 0 1 0 2.00

Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.34%. Given Proto Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Williams Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

