Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Headwater Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.54.

HWX opened at C$5.79 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.53 and a twelve month high of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

