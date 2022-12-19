Hoese & Co LLP Buys 123 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flower City Capital raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 9,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 174,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 71,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

