Hoese & Co LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $87.86 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

