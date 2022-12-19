Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Homology Medicines Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.17.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

