Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

