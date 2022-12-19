Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 1,073 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

