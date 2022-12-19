Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 502 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $144.60 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

