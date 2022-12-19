Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $59,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Lam Research stock opened at $443.92 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.